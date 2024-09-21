Russia ready to help Brazil with hosting BRICS Games — head of Duma’s sports committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the State Duma’s committee on physical culture and sports, Oleg Matytsin, hopes that the BRICS Games, to be hosted by Brazil in 2025, will be held in an open format, News.Az reports citing RT.

"We hope that the format of open competitions will be preserved. We are doing everything possible to this end," Matytsin has told TASS. "A very constructive dialogue with our Brazilian partners will be conducted through Russia’s Ministry of Sports. The more so, since it is already established. I hope that this project will be a success."Brazilian Sports Minister Andre Fufuca said at the end of June that his country in 2025 will be able "to present a grandiose happening and many sporting events". He remarked that the venue of the 2025 BRICS Games was not yet known. The choice will be made between the cities of Salvador and Fortaleza in northeastern Brazil. Fufuca said that hosting the BRICS Games would help Brazil draw investment into the northeast of the country.The 2024 BRICS Games were held in Kazan and Moscow, with athletes from non-BRICS countries taking part in the competition and 387 sets of medals contested.

News.Az