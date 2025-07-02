Russia releases Shahin Shikhlinski

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported by News.Az, citing Report.az, Russian authorities have released Shahin Shikhlinski, the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Ural region.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Shikhlinski was freed following an interrogation by Russian law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Shahin Shikhlinski had been detained and brought to the Investigative Committee of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region to give testimony as a witness in an ongoing investigation.

The release of Shikhlinski comes amid rising tensions between Baku and Moscow after several ethnic Azerbaijanis were detained in different Russian regions.

News.Az