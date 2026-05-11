WUF13 roadshow concludes in Khankendi with public programme

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The WUF13 Roadshow in Khankendi concluded on 10 May with a public programme aimed at raising awareness of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) among local residents and visitors.

The event was attended by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, alongside other senior officials and members of the public, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

As part of the programme, a series of interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions brought key themes, including sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions and the cities of the future, to a broad audience.

The interactive programme, held at Victory Square and attended by around 8,000 participants, featured a series of competitions based on questions related to WUF13 and urban development. Prizes were awarded for correct answers.

News.Az