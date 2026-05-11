Pakistan continues US-Iran mediation amid nuclear deadlock

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Pakistan will continue its mediation efforts between United States and Iran, with officials saying there is “no immediate danger” of renewed conflict despite ongoing diplomatic deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear program, according to government sources.

Both Washington and Tehran are still pursuing diplomatic options, even as public statements from both sides remain firm and uncompromising. Islamabad believes backchannel communication is continuing and that a negotiated settlement is still possible, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Sources said Pakistan’s role is focused on “breaking the deadlock” between the two sides, which have struggled to agree on core issues, particularly Iran’s nuclear activities and broader regional security arrangements.

The mediation efforts reportedly involve support from other regional actors, including Qatar and Egypt, which are assisting in maintaining communication channels between the parties.

According to the sources, recent Iranian responses delivered through Islamabad emphasize an immediate end to hostilities, but offer limited progress on key U.S. demands regarding the nuclear program.

Iran has reportedly proposed broader future negotiations on nuclear issues, while suggesting a temporary halt to uranium enrichment for five years, rejecting Washington’s call for a longer moratorium.

Tehran has also reiterated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons and has opposed U.S. demands to dismantle its underground nuclear facilities.

In addition, Iranian officials have linked diplomatic progress to wider economic and geopolitical conditions, including sanctions relief, access to frozen funds, and compensation for war-related damage.

Iran has also suggested reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of restrictions on its ports, highlighting the economic stakes tied to the negotiations.

Pakistan previously helped broker a short-lived ceasefire earlier in April and hosted follow-up talks involving senior delegations from both countries. However, those discussions did not produce a final agreement to end the conflict.

Since then, both sides have exchanged competing proposals as international concern grows over energy security and regional stability, particularly after disruptions to global shipping routes and rising tensions in the Gulf.

Despite the lack of agreement, Pakistani officials say diplomatic engagement has not collapsed, and efforts to restart formal talks remain ongoing.

News.Az