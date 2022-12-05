Yandex metrika counter

Russia renews missile attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine said Russia had destroyed homes in the south and knocked out power in the north in a new round of missile attacks on Monday as the West tried to limit Moscow's ability to finance its invasion by imposing a price cap on Russian seaborne oil, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Air alerts sounded across Ukraine and officials urged civilians to take shelter from what they said looked like a large wave of strikes, the latest in relentless rounds of air attacks by Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion.


