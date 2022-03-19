Russia reports 1st use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine war

Russia has used its hypersonic Kinzhal missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy an underground weapons depot, its Defense Ministry said on Saturday, News.az reports citing AA.

“On March 18, Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground storage facility for missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk region,” said Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesperson.

He said 69 more elements of the Ukrainian military were hit in overnight operations, while 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by Russian air defense systems.

As of now, Russian forces have destroyed 196 Ukrainian UAVs, 1,438 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 145 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 field artillery and mortars, and 1,237 special military vehicles, the spokesperson added.

Konashenkov said Russia’s “special military operation” is continuing with full force in Ukraine.

News.Az