Russia reports progress in eastern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has announced the capture of a new village in eastern Ukraine as its troops continue their advance in the region, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

The defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces "have liberated the village of Kalynove" in the Donetsk region, which lies around 25 kilometres (16 miles) southeast of the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk, held by Kiev's forces.Russian troops have been advancing on Pokrovsk for months and Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of children from the city.Moscow has claimed to have captured a string of villages in the area, even as it struggles to fight off a major Ukrainian counter-attack into its own western Kursk region.Meanwhile, three people were killed and three others wounded by Russian artillery shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.Three men aged between 24 and 69 were killed and a multi-storey block, administrative building and a shop were damaged, Filashkin said in a post on the Telegram social media platform.

News.Az