Ukraine hits Russian drone center in Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO

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Ukrainian forces have released video footage showing a drone strike on a major Russian drone development complex in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, highlighting Kyiv’s continued focus on disrupting Moscow’s military technology infrastructure.

According to Ukraine’s 413th “Raid” Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the attack targeted facilities linked to the BARS-Sarmat Special Purpose Center, a unit associated with Russia’s drone and electronic warfare programs. The site, reportedly established in 2024, plays a central role in developing unmanned aerial systems, ground-based robotic platforms, and communications equipment used by Russian forces, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

«Raid» struck the facilities of one of the key developers of enemy drones



Operators of the 413th USF «Raid» Regiment struck a complex of facilities belonging to the «BARS-Sarmat» Special Purpose Center — one of the most dangerous «unmanned» structures of the Russian army. The… pic.twitter.com/tetA0bVAHS — RAID | 413 Regiment USF (@Raid_413) April 30, 2026

The video, shared on social media on April 30, captures multiple strikes on what Ukrainian officials describe as production and assembly workshops. These facilities were believed to be involved in manufacturing and equipping drones and unmanned ground vehicles. While the exact timing of the operation was not disclosed, Ukrainian sources confirmed that several structures at the site sustained damage.

The full extent of the destruction remains unclear, and there has been no immediate response from Russian authorities regarding the reported strike.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to target military and industrial sites in both Russia and occupied territories. These operations are part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Russia’s capacity to sustain its war effort through technological and logistical disruption.

Since launching its full-scale invasion, Russia has extensively used drones in large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities, contributing to significant infrastructure damage and civilian casualties. In response, Ukraine has accelerated the development of countermeasures, including interceptor drones and integrated air defense systems designed to neutralize incoming threats.

News.Az