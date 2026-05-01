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F1 Miami GP: Drivers wary of minor rule changes amid weather risks

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F1 Miami GP: Drivers wary of minor rule changes amid weather risks
Photo: Asia One

Formula 1 returns at the Miami Grand Prix after a five-week hiatus caused by the war in Iran.

 The break allowed the FIA to introduce "tickle" regulation changes to address driver complaints regarding battery power and car drivability, News.Az reports, citing Asia One.

However, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton remain skeptical, arguing that while these are small "baby steps," drivers still lack a formal seat at the decision-making table for more significant reforms.

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The weekend is further complicated by a massive wave of team upgrades and a grim weather forecast. With the National Weather Service predicting thunderstorms and lightning—Florida's top "weather killer"—there are serious concerns that racing could be disrupted. Charles Leclerc noted that in such wet conditions, drivers become "passengers," while also predicting that Mercedes, led by points leader Kimi Antonelli, will likely maintain their early-season dominance despite the grid-wide car updates.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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