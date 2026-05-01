Huawei’s new AI chip triggers massive 60% revenue surge

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Huawei is expecting a sharp rise in its artificial intelligence chip revenue this year, driven by growing demand from domestic companies.

The Chinese tech giant forecasts its AI chip revenue will increase by at least 60% in 2026, reaching around $12 billion based on existing orders. This marks a significant jump from approximately $7.5 billion recorded in 2025, reflecting strong momentum in China’s push for locally developed semiconductor solutions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Much of this growth is tied to Huawei’s latest Ascend processor lineup. The report notes that the company has secured the majority of its current orders for the Ascend 950PR chip, which entered mass production in March. Huawei is also planning to expand its portfolio with an upgraded version, the 950DT, expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

The surge in demand highlights how Chinese firms are increasingly turning to domestic suppliers for advanced chips, particularly in the field of AI, as global supply chains and geopolitical pressures continue to reshape the semiconductor market.

Huawei has been investing heavily in chip development in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in China’s efforts to build technological self-sufficiency in critical sectors like artificial intelligence.

News.Az