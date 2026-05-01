Fujitsu moves to shed legacy hardware roots in bold 2030 strategy
Fujitsu has unveiled a sweeping new corporate strategy aimed at fully transforming the company into a digital services powerhouse by 2030.
According to a report from The Register, the plan marks a definitive shift away from its historical identity as a hardware manufacturer as the company seeks to capitalize on the global surge in demand for AI-driven transformation and sustainable technology, News.Az reports, citing The Register.
The pivot centers on an AI-first service model utilizing its proprietary platform to embed specialized AI modules into industry-specific consulting. This move targets high-value software subscriptions over low-margin hardware sales. Central to this transition is the expansion of the Fujitsu Uvance brand, which addresses global challenges like supply chain resilience and carbon neutrality.
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In a bold move to lead the environmental space, Fujitsu has moved its net-zero emissions target forward to 2030, a decade earlier than many global competitors. The strategy also includes aggressive restructuring and the divestment of non-core legacy assets, such as air conditioning and device manufacturing, to achieve a 15% operating profit margin. While investors are optimistic, analysts suggest the success of this shift will depend on Fujitsu’s ability to compete with global consulting giants like IBM and Accenture.
By Leyla Şirinova