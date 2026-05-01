Fujitsu moves to shed legacy hardware roots in bold 2030 strategy

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Fujitsu has unveiled a sweeping new corporate strategy aimed at fully transforming the company into a digital services powerhouse by 2030.

According to a report from The Register, the plan marks a definitive shift away from its historical identity as a hardware manufacturer as the company seeks to capitalize on the global surge in demand for AI-driven transformation and sustainable technology, News.Az reports, citing The Register.

The pivot centers on an AI-first service model utilizing its proprietary platform to embed specialized AI modules into industry-specific consulting. This move targets high-value software subscriptions over low-margin hardware sales. Central to this transition is the expansion of the Fujitsu Uvance brand, which addresses global challenges like supply chain resilience and carbon neutrality.

In a bold move to lead the environmental space, Fujitsu has moved its net-zero emissions target forward to 2030, a decade earlier than many global competitors. The strategy also includes aggressive restructuring and the divestment of non-core legacy assets, such as air conditioning and device manufacturing, to achieve a 15% operating profit margin. While investors are optimistic, analysts suggest the success of this shift will depend on Fujitsu’s ability to compete with global consulting giants like IBM and Accenture.

News.Az