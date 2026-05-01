Jayson Tatum exits Game 6 with calf discomfort; status for Game 7- VIDEO

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The Philadelphia 76ers forced a decisive Game 7 after defeating the Boston Celtics 106-93, but concerns are growing around Jayson Tatum, who exited early with left calf discomfort.

Tatum did not play in the fourth quarter and was later seen on the bench with ice on his calf. The Celtics star finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but his availability for Game 7 could now be a key storyline. Head coach Joe Mazzulla downplayed the issue after the game, saying Tatum received treatment and did not indicate anything serious. Tatum also described the problem as stiffness, adding that the decision to sit him was influenced by the game being out of reach, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jayson Tatum on leaving the game in the 3rd quarter:



"My leg just was a little stiff when I came out ... Just kind of assessing in the moment, the game was a little out of reach."



Tatum said he's not concerned.pic.twitter.com/Y17mmtufFO — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 1, 2026

Still, calf injuries often raise concern in the NBA due to their potential link to more serious issues, making his condition one to watch closely ahead of the decisive clash.

On the court, Tyrese Maxey delivered a standout performance, scoring 30 points to lead Philadelphia. Paul George added 23 points, while Joel Embiid came close to a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe each contributed 14 points, helping the Sixers take control, particularly with a strong third quarter.

Philadelphia’s 24-14 run in the third period proved decisive, turning a competitive game into a comfortable lead. Their efficient three-point shooting, combined with defensive pressure, kept Boston from mounting a comeback.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown led the scoring with 18 points, while Payton Pritchard added 14 off the bench. Derrick White chipped in 11, but Boston struggled from beyond the arc, shooting under 30% from three-point range.

What once looked like a short series after Boston took a 3-1 lead has now turned into a winner-take-all Game 7. The decisive matchup will be played in Boston, where both teams will battle for a place in the next round—with Tatum’s health potentially shaping the outcome.

News.Az