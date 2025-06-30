Russia restricts 15 European media outlets in response to EU sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced on Monday that it is placing restrictions on 15 European media outlets in retaliation for earlier measures imposed by the European Union against Russian media.

“The Russian side has decided to introduce counter restrictions on access from the territory of the Russian Federation to the web resources of fifteen media outlets of the bloc’s member states involved in the dissemination of false information,” said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The statement said the measures were taken in response to restrictions imposed by the 27-member bloc within the framework of its 16th sanctions package approved in February against eight Russian media outlets.

The statement added that Brussels and EU member states were warned repeatedly that bans and “unjustified restrictions” on Russian media would be met with a response from Moscow.

“Responsibility for such developments lies entirely with the European Union and the bloc's member states that supported the unlawful decisions,” it said.

The statement added that the Russian side will reconsider its latest decision regarding European media outlets “if restrictions on domestic publications and information channels are lifted.”

No details were given regarding which European media outlets were sanctioned by Moscow.

On Feb. 24, the EU announced its 16th sanctions package against Russia, which included suspending the bloc's broadcasting licenses of eight Russian media outlets, namely Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Krasnaya Zvezda.

News.Az