News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Eu Sanctions
Tag:
Eu Sanctions
Kyrgyzstan criticizes EU sanctions on its banks over Russia links, calls for dialogue
24 Oct 2025-15:56
Germany says EU sanctions permit limited private money transfers to Iran
07 Oct 2025-18:21
Chinese bank halts Russia payments after EU sanctions
01 Sep 2025-14:10
India seeks alternative to cheap Russian oil amid EU sanctions
30 Jul 2025-09:22
EU hits Russia with toughest sanctions yet, says Kallas
18 Jul 2025-11:09
Russia restricts 15 European media outlets in response to EU sanctions
30 Jun 2025-18:13
Kohán Mátyás: "If Trump and Putin reach a deal, Hungary will be the only EU state trusted by both" – INTERVIEW
31 Mar 2025-02:30
EU extends sanctions against Russia
14 Mar 2025-16:26
EU Commission leader backs more sanctions against Russia
21 Sep 2022-22:34
European Commission warns against opening accounts in roubles
17 May 2022-20:04
Latest News
Pakistan eliminates 11 militants in security operations
One dead after car crashes into tractor in Azerbaijan's Tartar
Kia launches EV2 compact SUV with 448 km range in Europe
Curry powers Warriors to 137-103 rout of Kings
Mass protests in Iran leave at least 51 dead
Selen Gorguzel among four celebrities detained in Istanbul
New giant panda pair makes public debut in Malaysia
Drone strike triggers oil depot fire in Russia
North Korea claims new South Korean drone incursion
Why Armenia and Iran are moving toward strategic partnership
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31