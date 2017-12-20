Russia revokes Saratov Airlines permit for flights to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, also known as Rosaviatsiya, revoked the permission of the Saratov Airlines for flights from Novosibirsk to Azerbaijan's Gabala.

This is stated in the protocol of the interdepartmental commission on the admission of carriers to international transportation, obtained by Trend.

The document states that the permission was revoked because of Saratov Airlines' failure to perform flights during the International Air Transport Association's timetable season that followed the season in which the permit was granted.

Saratov Airlines received the permission to carry out the flights in July 2014.

News.Az

