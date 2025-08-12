Russia's foreign trade surplus falls by 18.4 pct in H1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-June 2025 fell by 18.4 percent year-on-year to 63.9 billion U.S. dollars, the Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Exports in this period dropped 6.3 percent to 195.5 billion dollars, while imports rose 0.8 percent to 131.6 billion dollars, according to data published by the FCS. Total trade turnover stood at 327.1 billion dollars, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of exports at 110.1 billion dollars, followed by metals and metal products at 31.9 billion dollars, and agricultural goods at 17.8 billion dollars. Machinery, equipment and vehicles made up the bulk of imports at 63 billion dollars.

News.Az