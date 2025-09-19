Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it seized 1,515 kg of cocaine from Ecuador at a port in St. Petersburg, News.az reports citing TASS.

Following intelligence provided by foreign partners, the FSB and Russian Federal Customs Service discovered 1,500 bricks of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment on a vessel from Ecuador on Aug. 29, said the FSB in a statement.

The confiscated drugs were valued at more than 20 billion rubles (around 240 million U.S. dollars).

A criminal case has been opened over the smuggling of narcotic substances in particularly large quantities.

News.Az