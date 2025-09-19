Yandex metrika counter

Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine

  • World
  • Share
Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine
Photo: TASS

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it seized 1,515 kg of cocaine from Ecuador at a port in St. Petersburg, News.az reports citing TASS.

Following intelligence provided by foreign partners, the FSB and Russian Federal Customs Service discovered 1,500 bricks of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment on a vessel from Ecuador on Aug. 29, said the FSB in a statement.

The confiscated drugs were valued at more than 20 billion rubles (around 240 million U.S. dollars).

A criminal case has been opened over the smuggling of narcotic substances in particularly large quantities.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      