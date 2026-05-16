Somalia’s President unveils new constitution

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Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the formal implementation of the nation’s new constitution.

Speaking during National Youth Day celebrations, President Mohamud said the separation between parliament and the federal government would soon take effect, adding that the current government's term will end on May 15, 2027, News.Az reports, citing Qatar News Agency.

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Somalia's parliament approved the constitutional amendments in March 2024 by majority vote. The amendments include shifting the system of government from parliamentary to presidential and introducing direct universal suffrage.

Under the changes, the president will be elected directly by the public rather than by parliament, and the presidential term will be extended from four to five years. The amendments also grant the president authority to appoint and dismiss the prime minister.

The reforms further introduce a three-party political system, replacing the clan-based power-sharing model that had been in place for years. The number of members of the federal electoral commission will also increase to 18.

News.Az