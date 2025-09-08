FSB of Russia detains Azerbaijani citizen: Details -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the arrest of an Azerbaijani citizen in Stavropol Krai on alleged suspicion of allegedly preparing multiple acts of sabotage under the orders of Ukrainian special services.

According to an FSB statement, the detainee had joined a Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia and conducted detailed reconnaissance of sites targeted for sabotage and terrorism, including administrative buildings, law enforcement facilities, and transport infrastructure in Yessentuki and Stavropol, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Authorities say the suspect acquired materials and components for explosives, which were stored in a specially prepared cache. He allegedly planned to use skills gained from service in Azerbaijan’s special forces to assemble multiple explosive devices for attacks on the reconnoitered locations.

The FSB reported that components for explosives, communication devices, and electronic storage equipment were seized.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code for preparation of a terrorist act, and the Investigative Department of the UFSB for Stavropol Krai is conducting the investigation.

News.Az