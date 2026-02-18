Russia teaches children how to avoid becoming ‘biological drones’

The lectures were held on the country’s Day for the Prevention of Terrorism and took place in several kindergartens and schools across the region. Reports about the events appeared on the official pages of the institutions on the Russian social network VKontakte, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.Ru.

At the Solnyshko kindergarten in the town of Krasnoslobodsk, teachers told children that strong, trusting relationships within both the family and the preschool environment could protect them from becoming “biological drones”.

Meanwhile, at the Skazka kindergarten in Mordovia’s Atyuryevsky district, children were encouraged to remain vigilant, cautious and attentive.

A similar message was delivered at an art school in the Ruzaevsky district, where staff explained that a “biological drone” is a person who is allegedly controlled remotely. According to the school’s post, such individuals may not realise they have become part of a criminal scheme.

“They might deliver a package, set fire to someone else’s property, leave a hidden stash, or simply like a dangerous post online”, the statement said.

The lessons reflect a broader focus by Russian authorities on security and ideological vigilance, which has increasingly extended into the education system, including programmes aimed at very young children.

The reports from Mordovia follow another recent incident in the Ryazan region, where a kindergarten attached to a school in the village of Demushkino held what was described as a “Day of Pregnant Women”.

During that event, preschool children were shown an interactive presentation featuring facts, advice and stories about how motherhood changes a woman’s life. The programme also included a game in which girls took on the role of “little mothers”. It was not specified what role, if any, was assigned to boys.