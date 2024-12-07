News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Children
Tag:
Children
Women and children injured in head-on collision in northern Afghanistan
06 Oct 2025-11:26
7 killed in roof collapse in Pakistan
20 Sep 2025-20:07
UNICEF: Funding cuts push Sudan’s children to the brink of irreversible harm
05 Aug 2025-14:32
Parents who raise highly successful kids do 5 things differently:
It’s not just hard work
07 Jun 2025-19:41
TikTok to launch meditation feature in face of lawsuits and criticism over the app’s effects on children
16 May 2025-16:24
UN reports at least 322 children killed in Gaza over 10 days
01 Apr 2025-19:56
Mali gold mine accident kills more than a dozen, including women and children
01 Feb 2025-19:59
Guatemalan authorities rescue 160 children from Jewish Lev Tahor sect
21 Dec 2024-23:31
UK urges to issue medical visas for Gaza's wounded children
14 Dec 2024-21:32
UNICEF warns of worsening crisis for Palestinian children in northern Gaza
07 Dec 2024-18:11
Latest News
Beijing seeks to further deepen China-Africa friendship
Famed Azerbaijani doctor dies in car accident in Neftchala
Azerbaijan oil rises 4.4% to $68.51 on global markets
Bushfire rages near Tokyo, evacuations ordered
Azerbaijan police seize over 31 kg of illegal drugs
ICE shooting in Minneapolis sparks nationwide protests
Cars collide in Azerbaijan's Zagatala, drivers injured
UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine next week
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sola, Vanuatu
Haaland named Norway’s best male footballer of 2025
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31