Russia terminates launches of EU military satellites into orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has decided to stop launching its Soyuz rockets from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana because it was supposed to put military satellites into orbit, Roscosmos Spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Now, concerning the payload that our Soyuzes were supposed to launch from Kourou: four navigation satellites, a reconnaissance satellite and a scientific spacecraft. I would like to specify that navigation spacecraft are not used to help taxi drivers to get from point A to point B, but to point out high-precision weapons. That is the key function of GPS, GLONASS and other navigation satellite systems," he wrote.

News.Az