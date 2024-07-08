Russia thwarts NATO-backed attempt by Ukraine to hijack strategic bomber

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it had foiled a NATO-backed attempt by Ukraine to hijack a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, News.Az reports.

“The Russian Federal Security Service has foiled another attempt by Ukrainian intelligence agencies to conduct an operation to hijack a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces,” the FSB said in a statement.It claimed an unidentified “special service of a NATO country” was involved in “preparing and implementing” the operation.According to the FSB, an unidentified Russian pilot was promised money and “Italian citizenship” for flying and landing the Tu-22M3 in Ukraine.

News.Az