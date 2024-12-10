Russia to resume passenger rail service with China and North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's state railway company announced on Tuesday that it will resume passenger rail service with China and North Korea, which had been suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Russian Railways said daily traffic between the border town of Pogranichny and the city of Suifenhe in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province will resume Dec. 15.And traffic between the settlement of Khasan and the North Korean town of Tumangang will also resume Dec. 16.Both of the settlements in Russia are located in the far eastern Primorsky region.

