Russia, Ukraine, and US to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Talks in Abu Dhabi could mark the first time Ukrainian, Russian, and American delegations meet simultaneously since Moscow's full-scale invasion nearly four years ago.

President Zelenskyy says negotiations are in the “last mile” but deep divisions remain over eastern Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia is sending a military delegation, signalling its focus on holding captured territory and pushing for a Ukrainian withdrawal, and with no sign of compromise, the war’s fourth anniversary may arrive without an end in sight.

News.Az