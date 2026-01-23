Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Ukraine, and US to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Talks in Abu Dhabi could mark the first time Ukrainian, Russian, and American delegations meet simultaneously since Moscow's full-scale invasion nearly four years ago.

President Zelenskyy says negotiations are in the “last mile” but deep divisions remain over eastern Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia is sending a military delegation, signalling its focus on holding captured territory and pushing for a Ukrainian withdrawal, and with no sign of compromise, the war’s fourth anniversary may arrive without an end in sight.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

