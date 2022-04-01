Russia-Ukraine talks enabled a prisoner swap, Ukrainian negotiator says
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul earlier this week led to a prisoner swap between the two sides of Friday, said David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
"Thanks to the agreements reached in Turkey, today, we've accomplished a successful exchange of prisoners of war," Arakhamia said on Telegram. "We've managed to bring back 86 of our servicemen, 15 of them — women. The state will fight to the end for each of our citizens!"