Russia warns NATO: The closer troops are, the strike will be more accurate

Russia will always have a response to aggressive actions by NATO, State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov warned, News.Az reports citing Lenta.ru .

He emphasized that the closer the alliance's troops are to the country's border, the more accurate the Russian troops' strike will be in the event of aggression."For modern weapons and military equipment, the distance of 140 kilometers, where the NATO ground forces headquarters will be located, is insignificant. The closer the enemy, the more accurately we can strike," Krasov warned. "We always have a worthy response. A decision has already been made to increase the number of the Russian Armed Forces, and combat-ready units will appear."The NATO ground forces headquarters located near the Russian border, according to the politician, becomes a target for strikes by the country's missile forces and artillery in the event of an escalation of the situation. He also added that modern command posts are not static - the NATO group can move relative to the borders of Russia."Maybe they will be there, 140 kilometers away, in peacetime, but in the event of an escalation of the military-political situation, this center is capable of moving," Krasov added.Earlier it became known that the NATO ground forces headquarters in Northern Europe will be located in Mikkeli near the border with Russia. Mikkeli is located approximately 140 km from the border with Russia, where the headquarters of the Finnish Ground Forces is already located.

