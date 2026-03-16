Russia, Kenya agree Kenyans will not fight in Ukraine war

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Russia and Kenya have agreed that Kenyan nationals will no longer participate in the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said after talks in Moscow on Monday.

Mudavadi made the announcement following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, signaling a shift in the issue of foreign fighters joining Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lavrov said Kenyan citizens who previously joined the Russian army had done so voluntarily by signing contracts with Russian forces.

The development comes after a Kenyan intelligence report presented to lawmakers in February revealed that more than 1,000 Kenyan nationals had been recruited to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, far higher than earlier estimates.

The report suggested the figure was roughly five times higher than previously believed by authorities.

The agreement was reached during Mudavadi’s visit to Moscow, where he held diplomatic discussions with Lavrov on bilateral relations and international issues.

The move aims to prevent further recruitment of Kenyan citizens into the conflict, which has drawn fighters from multiple countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

News.Az