Russian and Brazilian presidents discuss Ukraine in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin holds continued phone talks with BRICS leaders to coordinate positions ahead of meeting with U.S. president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Saturday about prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict, News.Az informs via Anadolu.

Putin briefed da Silva on key outcomes from his recent meeting with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, according to a Kremlin statement.

Da Silva voiced support for efforts to facilitate a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, the statement noted.

"The heads of state confirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership relations, as well as cooperation within the BRICS framework," the statement read, referring to the group formed with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other recent additions.

The announcement of Putin’s upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump followed Witkoff’s Moscow visit. On Saturday, Trump said the two would meet in the US state of Alaska on Aug. 15.

Prior to Witkoff’s arrival, Trump had threatened to penalize Russia and impose tariffs on Russia’s trade partners absent progress on Ukraine.

Upon finalizing the agreement for his meeting with Trump, Putin held consultations with leaders of the BRICS group to align positions. He also conferred with Eurasian allies and convened a Russian Security Council meeting.

Commenting on reports about the Putin-Trump meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any agreements to end the conflict in his country without his participation are "stillborn."

News.Az