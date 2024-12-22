Russian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers discuss situation in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdel Atty discussed the situation in Syria during a telephone conversation and expressed strong support for the country's sovereignty.

This is stated in a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.During the conversation, a detailed exchange of opinions took place on current Middle Eastern issues, with an emphasis on the events taking place in Syria."The parties spoke in favor of the proactive role of the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in consolidating international efforts to support stabilization and the establishment of civil peace in that country on the basis of an inclusive political process carried out by the Syrians themselves in line with the principles laid down in UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.Strong support was also expressed for maintaining the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

News.Az