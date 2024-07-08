Russian bombardment hits children hospital in Kyiv, killing at least 29

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 29 people have been killed after Russia launched a barrage of missiles targeting what it called defence sites across Ukraine, with one missile striking a children’s hospital in the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

More than 60 people have been injured in the latest attacks that targeted at least two medical facilities, electrical substations and residential buildings.Hundreds of people rushed to clear debris at the children’s hospital, where windows had been smashed and panels ripped off. Parents holding babies walked in the street outside, dazed and sobbing after the rare daylight aerial attack.“It was scary. I couldn’t breathe, I was trying to cover [my baby]. I was trying to cover him with this cloth so that he could breathe,” Svitlana Kravchenko, 33, told the Reuters news agency.City authorities said 10 people were killed and at least 35 were wounded in the attack on Kyiv. In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were reportedly killed and 40 others were injured in what Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul called a “massive missile attack”.There was no immediate word on casualties at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s biggest, while four people were killed after another medical facility in Kyiv was hit.The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in a handful of Kyiv areas which started fires. Thick plumes of smoke rose from several Kyiv neighbourhoods.Three people were killed in the eastern town of Pokrovsk, where missiles hit an industrial facility, Donetsk’s regional governor said.One person was killed in Dnipro city of Dnipropetrovsk, officials said.DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power producer, said three substations and electricity networks had been damaged in the capital. The country’s power grid has already sustained damage from targeted Russian air strikes that began in March.

News.Az