Russian, Chinese PMs set next meeting for 2025

The next regular meeting between the prime ministers of Russia and China will take place in China in 2025, as stated in the joint communiqué issued by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang following their 29th meeting in Moscow, News.Az reports citing TASS .

The document was posted on the website of the Russian government. "The parties agree to hold the thirtieth regular meeting of prime ministers of Russia and China in 2025," the communique indicates. "The specific timeframe, venue and format will be agreed further via diplomatic channels," the document reads.The mechanism of regular meetings between prime ministers of the two countries is effective since 1996. Five intergovernmental commissions are working at the level of deputy prime ministers.

News.Az