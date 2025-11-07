Russian crypto investor, his wife found dismembered in UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

St. Petersburg crypto investor Roman Novak and his wife, Anna, were found murdered in the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Roman Novak was the creator of the Fintopio program for fast cryptocurrency transfers.

According to the publication, he attracted about $500 million in investments, after which he disappeared with the money. At the same time, Fintopio employees were left without salaries, and investors, including entrepreneurs from China and the Middle East, lost money.

In addition, it is known that Novak often introduced himself to investors as a friend of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, although the latter did not confirm this acquaintance.

Novak and his wife were killed at a rented villa in the city of Hatta, where they were lured under the pretext of meeting with potential investors. At the villa, according to media reports, the «investors» demanded the key to Novak’s crypto wallet. He allegedly gave the criminals the data, but the wallet turned out to be empty. Then they killed the couple, dismembered the bodies, put the parts in bags and threw them in garbage cans.

Meanwhile, Russian law enforcement officials have officially reported the opening of a case into the disappearance of a married couple in the UAE, although they did not name their names. The case was opened following a complaint from relatives who were unable to contact the missing couple.

The media writes that eight people were detained, at least three of whom were from St. Petersburg. The investigation considers three people, men aged 44 to 53, to be the direct organizers and perpetrators of the murder. Novak and his wife have minor children who were taken away by relatives.

News.Az