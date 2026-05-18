The future of affordable housing and the global housing crisis

The future of affordable housing and the global housing crisis

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Housing is increasingly becoming one of the most urgent social, economic and political challenges facing the modern world.

In cities across every continent, millions of people are struggling with rising rents, growing mortgage costs, housing shortages and declining affordability. For many families, access to safe and affordable housing is no longer guaranteed even in economically developed countries.

What was once viewed primarily as a social policy issue has now evolved into a global crisis affecting economic stability, urban development, migration patterns and political systems. Governments, international organizations and urban planners are increasingly warning that without large scale reforms, the housing crisis could deepen inequality and social instability for decades.

This issue has become one of the central themes discussed at World Urban Forum 13, where global leaders, urban development experts and policymakers are examining how cities can provide affordable and sustainable housing for rapidly growing populations.

The global debate now centers on a difficult question: how can cities remain livable if ordinary people can no longer afford to live in them?

Why is the housing crisis becoming global?

Housing affordability problems were once associated mainly with large global cities such as London, New York or Hong Kong. Today, however, the crisis affects cities of all sizes across both developed and developing countries.

Several factors are driving this trend simultaneously.

Urban populations continue to grow rapidly as people migrate toward cities in search of jobs, education and better living standards. This increases demand for housing faster than many cities can build new homes.

At the same time, construction costs have risen significantly due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and higher material prices. Interest rate increases in many countries have also made mortgages more expensive.

Another major factor is the financialization of housing.

In many cities, housing has increasingly become treated as an investment asset rather than a basic social need. Large investment funds, real estate speculation and short term rental platforms have contributed to rising property prices in many urban areas.

Climate change and conflict are also intensifying housing pressures by forcing migration and displacement.

As a result, millions of people worldwide now spend large portions of their income on housing costs, leaving less money for healthcare, education, food and transportation.

What exactly is “affordable housing”?

Affordable housing generally refers to housing that does not place excessive financial pressure on households.

Urban economists often define affordable housing as homes where residents spend no more than around 30 percent of their income on housing related costs including rent, mortgages and utilities.

However, in many major cities, residents now spend far more than this threshold.

For lower income households, housing costs can consume over half of monthly income, creating severe financial stress.

Affordable housing can include:

Public housing

Social housing

Subsidized rental housing

Cooperative housing

Mixed income developments

Affordable private sector housing

The challenge for governments is not only increasing the number of homes available, but ensuring that ordinary workers can actually afford them.

Teachers, healthcare workers, public employees and service sector workers are increasingly struggling to live in the cities where they work.

This is creating broader economic problems for urban centers.

Why are rents rising so rapidly?

Rental prices have surged globally in recent years due to multiple overlapping pressures.

One major factor is housing supply shortages. In many cities, new housing construction has failed to keep pace with population growth for years.

Strict zoning regulations, land shortages and slow permitting systems have often limited large scale development.

Meanwhile, high interest rates have pushed many people out of home ownership markets and into rental markets, increasing demand for apartments.

Tourism related short term rental platforms have also reduced long term housing availability in some cities by encouraging landlords to prioritize short term visitors over permanent residents.

Inflation has further increased operational costs for landlords, many of whom pass these expenses onto tenants.

As rental competition intensifies, lower income households are often pushed farther away from city centers, increasing commuting costs and social inequality.

In some cities, long term residents are being displaced entirely due to rising housing costs.

How does the housing crisis affect younger generations?

Young people are among the groups most heavily affected by housing affordability problems.

In many countries, younger generations are entering adulthood during periods of:

High property prices

Expensive rents

Rising debt burdens

Economic uncertainty

Slower wage growth

As a result, many young adults are delaying major life decisions such as:

Marriage

Having children

Home ownership

Career mobility

Some remain living with parents much longer than previous generations because independent housing has become financially unattainable.

Housing experts increasingly warn that declining affordability may reshape demographic trends and long term economic growth.

The inability of younger populations to build financial stability through housing ownership could widen wealth inequality over time.

This has become particularly visible in large urban centers where housing prices have grown much faster than incomes.

Why is homelessness increasing in many cities?

The global housing crisis has also contributed to rising homelessness in many urban areas.

Economic instability, unemployment, mental health challenges and insufficient social support systems all play roles. However, housing affordability itself has become a central factor.

When rents rise faster than incomes, vulnerable populations face growing risks of eviction and displacement.

In some cities, even employed individuals struggle to secure stable housing due to rising living costs.

Temporary shelters and emergency accommodation systems are increasingly overwhelmed in several countries.

Urban experts warn that homelessness should not be viewed only as a humanitarian issue. It also reflects broader failures in housing systems, social policy and economic inequality.

As a result, many governments are reconsidering long term housing strategies focused on prevention rather than emergency response alone.

What role do governments play in affordable housing?

Governments remain central actors in housing policy because private markets alone often fail to provide affordable homes at sufficient scale.

Different countries use different approaches.

Some governments invest directly in public or social housing construction. Others provide subsidies, tax incentives or rental support programs.

Policy tools may include:

Rent controls

Affordable housing quotas

Public housing projects

Housing vouchers

Tax incentives for developers

Land use reforms

Mortgage assistance programs

However, housing policy is often politically sensitive.

Critics of heavy regulation argue that excessive restrictions can discourage private investment and reduce overall housing supply.

Supporters of stronger intervention argue that housing is a basic human need that cannot be left entirely to market forces.

The balance between public responsibility and private sector participation remains one of the most debated issues in urban policy.

Can cities solve the crisis through more construction?

Many economists argue that increasing housing supply is essential for improving affordability.

Cities with severe housing shortages often experience the highest price growth.

As a result, governments worldwide are under pressure to accelerate construction through zoning reforms, faster permitting systems and infrastructure expansion.

However, building more housing alone does not always guarantee affordability.

Luxury developments may increase overall supply without helping lower income households directly.

This has led many cities to adopt mixed income development models that require portions of new projects to include affordable housing units.

Infrastructure is another critical factor.

Affordable housing developments require access to:

Transportation

Schools

Healthcare

Water systems

Electricity

Employment opportunities

Without proper planning, rapid construction can create isolated communities lacking essential services.

Urban experts increasingly emphasize that housing policy must be integrated into broader city planning strategies.

How does climate change affect housing?

Climate change is becoming an increasingly important housing issue.

Extreme weather events such as floods, wildfires, hurricanes and heatwaves are damaging homes and increasing insurance costs worldwide.

In some regions, climate risks are making certain areas less affordable or even uninhabitable.

At the same time, climate migration is increasing pressure on urban housing systems as displaced populations move toward safer areas.

Sustainable housing is therefore becoming a major focus of modern urban development.

Governments and developers are increasingly investing in:

Energy efficient buildings

Climate resilient construction

Green infrastructure

Sustainable materials

Heat resistant urban design

However, green housing technologies can also increase construction costs initially, creating additional affordability challenges.

The goal for many cities is to balance sustainability with accessibility.

Why are informal settlements growing?

In many developing countries, formal housing systems cannot meet rapid urban population growth.

As a result, millions of people live in informal settlements lacking adequate infrastructure and legal protections.

These communities often face:

Limited access to clean water

Poor sanitation

Unsafe construction

Flood risks

Limited healthcare access

Insecure property rights

Despite these challenges, informal settlements also demonstrate strong community resilience and economic activity.

Urban development experts increasingly argue that forced evictions are not effective solutions.

Instead, many governments now focus on upgrading informal settlements through infrastructure improvements, legal recognition and public investment.

The broader goal is integrating these communities into formal urban systems while preserving social stability.

How is technology changing housing policy?

Technology is increasingly influencing housing markets and urban planning.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics allow governments to monitor housing demand, track construction trends and identify vulnerable communities more effectively.

Digital platforms are also changing how housing markets function.

Online rental systems, smart housing management technologies and digital urban planning tools are becoming more common globally.

Some cities are experimenting with modular construction and 3D printed housing to reduce building costs and accelerate development timelines.

Smart housing technologies may also improve energy efficiency and reduce long term living expenses.

However, technology can also intensify inequality if access remains uneven.

Experts warn that digital housing systems must remain accessible to all populations, including elderly residents and lower income communities.

Can housing remain a human right in modern cities?

The idea of housing as a human right has gained increasing international attention.

Many urban experts argue that access to safe and affordable housing is essential for:

Public health

Economic stability

Education

Social mobility

Human dignity

Without stable housing, families often face long term disadvantages affecting multiple generations.

International organizations increasingly stress that housing policy should prioritize people rather than purely financial returns.

However, implementing this principle remains difficult in highly competitive urban markets where land values continue rising rapidly.

The debate often reflects deeper ideological differences regarding the role of governments, markets and social welfare systems.

How are different countries responding to the crisis?

Countries worldwide are experimenting with different housing strategies.

Some European states continue investing heavily in social housing and tenant protections.

Several Asian countries focus on large scale urban development and public housing construction.

Meanwhile, some cities are introducing stricter regulations on short term rentals and speculative property investment.

Others are encouraging private sector participation through tax incentives and public private partnerships.

No single model has solved the crisis completely.

Housing experts increasingly argue that successful strategies require long term planning, political commitment and coordinated urban development policies.

Why is housing becoming a political issue globally?

Housing affordability is increasingly influencing elections, protests and political debates worldwide.

Rising rents and declining home ownership opportunities affect millions of voters directly.

In some countries, housing inequality has become closely connected to broader frustrations regarding:

Economic inequality

Wage stagnation

Urban development

Social mobility

Generational wealth gaps

As urban populations continue growing, governments face mounting pressure to demonstrate that cities remain accessible not only for wealthy residents and investors, but also for ordinary workers and families.

The housing crisis is therefore no longer viewed solely as an urban planning issue.

It has become a major political and economic challenge affecting national stability and public trust.

What role does WUF13 play in these discussions?

At World Urban Forum 13, affordable housing discussions are closely linked to broader debates about sustainability, resilience and inclusive urban development.

Governments, architects, financial institutions and international organizations are exploring how cities can:

Expand affordable housing supply

Reduce inequality

Improve infrastructure

Support sustainable growth

Protect vulnerable populations

The forum reflects growing global recognition that housing policy will shape the future of cities as much as transportation, energy or technology systems.

Urban experts increasingly emphasize that cities cannot remain economically competitive or socially stable if large portions of the population are excluded from adequate housing.

What could the future of urban housing look like?

Future housing systems may become more flexible, sustainable and technology integrated.

Possible trends include:

Mixed use urban neighborhoods

Smaller but more efficient housing units

Green construction technologies

Modular and prefabricated housing

Expanded public transportation connectivity

Digital urban planning systems

Greater emphasis on community centered design

Some experts also predict that cities may move away from car centered suburban expansion toward denser and more walkable development models.

At the same time, the future of housing will likely depend heavily on political choices.

The key question is whether governments prioritize housing primarily as an investment commodity or as essential social infrastructure.

Why does the housing crisis matter beyond real estate?

Housing influences nearly every aspect of urban life.

It affects:

Economic productivity

Public health

Education outcomes

Social stability

Demographic trends

Environmental sustainability

Community cohesion

When housing becomes unaffordable, entire urban systems experience pressure.

Workers may leave cities. Families may postpone having children. Social divisions may deepen. Homelessness may rise. Economic inequality may intensify.

The global housing crisis therefore represents far more than a real estate problem.

It reflects a broader struggle over what cities are ultimately designed for and who they are meant to serve.

The discussions taking place at World Urban Forum 13 demonstrate that affordable housing is increasingly viewed as one of the defining urban challenges of the modern era.

The future of cities may ultimately depend on whether governments can ensure that urban life remains accessible not only for investors and elites, but for ordinary people seeking stability, opportunity and dignity.

News.Az