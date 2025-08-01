Russian drone and missile strikes kill at least 31 in Kyiv

Russian drones and missiles struck Kyiv in a deadly barrage, killing 31 people and causing the collapse of an apartment block.

Three of the dead were children, ages 3, 6, and 17, Ukraine's interior ministry said. About 159 others were injured, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Russia has continued its attacks despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to give Russia tougher sanctions if it doesn't agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal," said acting U.S. acting representative to the United Nations John Kelley to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Senior police lieutenant Liliia Stepanchuk, a patrol officer who had served in Kyiv's police force since 2017, was killed in the attack. Her body was recovered from the rubble in Sviatoshynskyi district during rescue operations, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Three police officers and 12 children were among the injured. Thirty people, including five children, are hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. First responders are still working at the scenes of the attacks.

Klitschko said the number of children injured was the highest recorded in the city since the beginning of the war. The deadliest attack on the capital was in December 2023, when 33 people were killed.

News.Az