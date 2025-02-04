Russian drone attack damages homes and railway depot in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday that it shot down 37 out of 65 Russian drones overnight in an attack that damaged businesses, a railway depot and homes around the nation, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Ukraine's state railways Ukrzaliznytsia said Russia attacked a depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing significant damage to infrastructure and premises.

The attack also caused fires at three private enterprises in the central Cherkasy region, its governor Ihor Taburets said via Telegram.

In the northeastern region of Sumy, it damaged eight residential buildings and one apartment building, regional authorities said.

Of the 65 drones, 28 more did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare, Ukraine's military said.

Ukrenergo, the country's national grid operator, reported emergency power cuts in eight regions on Tuesday, citing damages from the missile and drone attacks.

It did not specify when the attacks took place.

The announcement followed emergency power cuts in nine Ukrainian regions on Monday.

Russia has pummelled Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones over the past year. The assaults have triggered deep power cuts, damaging the distribution system and knocking out about half of Ukraine's generating capacity.

Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az