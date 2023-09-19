Yandex metrika counter

Russian embassy in Yerevan blocked by protestors, Russia sends note

The building of the Russian diplomatic mission in Yerevan was completely blocked by a crowd of protestors on Tuesday, so Russian diplomats urged the Armenian Foreign Ministry to take measures, the embassy’s press service told TASS, News.az reports.

"We noticed online calls to hold a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Armenia. After they emerged, the mission found itself partially blocked, and was later blocked completely. Normal work remains impossible to date," the embassy said in a statement.

"We remain in touch with relevant bodies of the Republic of Armenia. We sent a note to the Armenian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.


News.Az 

