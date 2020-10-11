Russian expert: Armenian attack on Ganja should be considered ‘act of international terrorism’

It is necessary to call Armenia’s latest missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city an ‘act of international terrorism’, Russian political scientist, editor-in-chief of "National Defense" magazine Igor Korotchenko told News.Az.

This attack is also a war crime, said Korotchenko, adding. “Yerevan made a commitment under the newly-reached ceasefire. Therefore, Armenia’s shelling of the civilian population of Azerbaijan should be considered an act of international terrorism.”

The political scientist stressed that this act should be condemned by the international community and the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

News.Az