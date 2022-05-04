Russian forces enter territory of Azovstal steel plant - Ukrainian official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces have entered the territory of the Azovstal steel works complex in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official has told, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The Azovstal plant is the last hold-out of Ukrainian forces in the destroyed port city, with civilians still sheltering underground in the sprawling industrial complex.

David Arakhamia, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head, told the broadcaster: "Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal."

Information on the ground has been scarce, but speaking to RFE/RL, Arakhamia said Ukraine's government was in contact with fighters at the plant. It comes after Mariupol's mayor earlier said they had lost communications with those inside.

We'll bring you more detail on what's going on at the plant as and when we get it.

News.Az