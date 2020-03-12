Russian Foreign Ministry urges increased momentum in Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint and refrain from using force on the contact line, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On the contact line of troops, cases of violation of the ceasefire continue, as a result, there are killed, wounded. I want to express my condolences to the relatives of the victims. We call on the parties to exercise restraint, to refrain from using force, to intensify the negotiation process aimed at settling by political means".

She said that the Russian Foreign Ministry would continue to monitor this topic.

News.Az

