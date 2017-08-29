Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy absolutely unpredictable

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US policy is absolutely unpredictable, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Dozhd TV channel.

"The only clearly predictable thing is that they are absolutely unpredictable," she said.

According to her, the projects in which millions, or even billions of dollars, were previously invested, lose their relevance at one point, with the change of a political group.

At the same time, Russia demonstrates a certain stability in "our basic postulates, installations," which "do not change by 180 degrees," the diplomat said, RIA Novosti reported.

News.Az

News.Az