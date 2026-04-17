Hikmet Hajiyev: Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are a key pillar of regional security

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A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has described relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye as one of the main pillars of peace and stability in the region.

“Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations are considered one of the main pillars of peace and security in the region,” Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that bilateral ties have been further strengthened by the Shusha Declaration.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan has expanded bilateral cooperation into trilateral and multilateral formats, including Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia and Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Iran mechanisms.

“This approach strengthens regional ownership and serves the interests of all parties,” he said.

The official also highlighted energy security as a key area of cooperation, noting that Azerbaijan has delivered its hydrocarbon resources to global markets on its own initiative.

“These projects contribute to global energy security and also serve the interests of regional countries,” Hajiyev said.

He added that the process is significant both in demonstrating regional leadership and in advancing interregional cooperation.

News.Az