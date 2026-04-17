Edi Rama kneels to Meloni again in Rome, sparking debate - VIDEO

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Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has once again gone viral after kneeling to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a visit to Rome, marking the third time this year the gesture has drawn public attention.

The moment, captured outside Italy’s Palazzo Chigi, quickly spread across social media and overshadowed parts of the official diplomatic agenda, News.Az reports, citing The Economic Times.

The repeated kneeling has sparked divided reactions online. Some observers see it as a display of personal respect and a sign of the close rapport between the two leaders. Others, however, have criticized it as overly theatrical for a formal diplomatic setting.

The recurring nature of the gesture has intensified debate about the balance between personal expression and diplomatic protocol at high-level meetings.

Beyond the viral moment, Rama and Meloni discussed strengthening Albania–Italy relations, with a focus on economic cooperation, security, and Albania’s long-standing ambition to join the European Union.

Rama reportedly praised Italy’s support for Albania’s development agenda and regional stability initiatives.

This is not the first time Rama’s greeting style has attracted attention. Similar kneeling gestures earlier this year—during visits in Abu Dhabi and at a summit in Tirana—also went viral, reinforcing a distinctive and widely discussed diplomatic persona.

While supporters view the gestures as symbolic and friendly, critics argue they risk distracting from substantive diplomatic discussions.

News.Az