Murder investigation launched after man in his 50s found dead in river

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Police have initiated a murder inquiry following the discovery of a man's body in a river in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to the scene near Watermead Country Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after a member of the public reported seeing a person in the water, News.Az reports, citing ITV.

Emergency services, including specialist water rescue teams, attended the location, but the man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit have cordoned off a large area of the park as forensic teams conduct a thorough search for evidence. While the formal identification process has not yet been completed, authorities stated that the circumstances surrounding the death are being treated as suspicious. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.

[Police tape cordoning off a wooded area near a riverbank]

Local residents have reported a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday evening, with divers and drones being used to assist in the search of the riverbed and surrounding woodland. Leicestershire Police have appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Watermead Park or the nearby canal paths between Tuesday and Thursday to come forward with any information or dashcam footage. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Soper emphasized that while the investigation is in its early stages, officers are working around the clock to establish the man's final movements and identify those responsible.

News.Az