Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss energy cooperation, ties in Antalya

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Antalya on Friday to discuss prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan–Moldova relations.

During the meeting, the two sides welcomed the development of bilateral ties and stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels as a means of expanding cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The leaders highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, noting Azerbaijan’s support for Moldova during a period when the country faced particular energy challenges.

Sandu also noted that the Azerbaijani community in Moldova actively participates in the country’s public and political life and contributes to its development.

The two presidents exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az