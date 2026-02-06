Russian General Alekseyev survives Moscow shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, a high-ranking official in Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), was shot multiple times in Moscow on February 6, 2026.

The attack occurred on Volokolamsk Highway, near Alekseyev's residence on the 24th floor. Despite sustaining injuries, he survived and is currently hospitalized, News.az reports, citing local media.

Alekseyev has served as the first deputy head of the GRU since 2011 and has been involved in various international operations. He was among the officials who negotiated with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin during the 2023 mutiny.

The motive behind the assassination attempt remains unclear, and investigators are actively working at the scene.

