Russian Health Ministry: Production of new system to test for coronavirus has started

The Russian Health Ministry stated on Friday that it has started the production a news system to test for the coronavirus, adding that at least 10,000 of such systems will be produced on a daily basis, Sputniknews reports.

The ministry also said that several antiviral drugs are going through clinical tests on COVID-19 patients.

"These include Lopinavir+ Ritonavir, Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, interferons. Among medications that undergo clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir may also be mentioned," the Russian Health Ministry's recommendations read.

