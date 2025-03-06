Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih kills 4, injures over 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least four people were killed and over 30 injured due to a Wednesday night Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in the country’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

“Three people died in Kryvyi Rih due to an overnight rocket attack … There are 31 injured. One of them is a child. Most of the wounded are hospitalized. Fourteen are in serious condition,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said in an initial statement on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lysak later reported that the death toll rose to four after a 43-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the city's military administration chief, said on Telegram that the attack targeted a hotel in a residential area of the city, and that all emergency and municipal services were sent to the scene.

Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, Vilkul said, noting that 14 apartment buildings, two schools, two kindergartens, a cultural institution, a post office, and business facilities were also damaged during the attack.

“Six enemy (Russian) drones were shot down in the region at night ... the threat of missile and drone attacks remains, so follow the air alert rules,” he added.

Commenting on the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that volunteers from a humanitarian organization had checked into the hotel in question just before the attack, and that they survived because they managed to get down from their rooms in time.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life," Zelenskyy said on X.

News.Az