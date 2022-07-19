Yandex metrika counter

Russian missiles hit Odesa overnight, Ukrainian official says

Russian missiles hit Odesa overnight, Ukrainian official says

At least six people were injured, including a child, after Russian missiles struck the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said Tuesday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Serhiy Bratchuk spokesman of the Odesa military administration said in a Telegram post that the city was targeted by seven "Kalibr" cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea.

Six of the Russian missiles evaded Ukrainian air defenses and hit areas with a "civilian population," Bratchuk said.

Three homes and at least two other buildings were destroyed in the attack, with damage reported to several other structures, he added.


