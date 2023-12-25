Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus in place, 'in good condition' — Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus are "in place and in good condition," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has told the media.

"A long time ago [the warheads were delivered]. I’ve already told you when it was finished. In September, I think, or in October. At the beginning of October. Everything is in its place and in good condition," Lukashenko said.

He stressed that military personnel were undergoing routine daily training.

"Every day they learn something new. Every day. Even former PMC Wagner members, who have stayed with us, are working in our military units today, sharing their experience," the Belarusian leader said.

News.az

News.Az